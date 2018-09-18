Oktoberfest is coming to Harrogate for first time

Harrogate's very first Oktoberfest is set to arrive, raise a glass or stein with over 200 barrels of beer and 700 bottles of prosecco on offer to celebrate the traditional Bavarian festival.

Oompah music is to fill the air at the Harrogate Convention Centre with the district's own run of the German beer festival taking place from Friday.

The beer hall style tables will be brimming with Bavarian food, three types of beers, cider and prosecco, while there will also be a chance to claim a prize for the 'most authentic Bavarian outfit' for revellers who take up the traditional lederhosen and dirndl.

Organisers, Comvivall Events Limited, will also be aiming to raise £5,000 through ticket sales for the event that will be donated to Martin House Hospice.

Entry to the event is by pre-purchased ticket for £10, which can be bought here. There is seating for 1,000 people but it will be organised on a first come first served basis.

The times for the three sessions at Hall A (Entrance 5) at the HCC are:

Friday, September 21: 5pm to 11pm

Saturday, September 22: 11.30 am to 4.30pm and 6pm to 11pm

The event is for over 18s and identification may be asked for on the door.