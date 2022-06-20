Ofsted report: How did Harrogate College fare after last inspection

The college was recognised for its passionate and expert staff, work with stakeholders in the region and exceptional development opportunities for students.

The college’s provision for adults and the personal development of the students were graded as ‘Outstanding’.

Luminate Education Group, which Harrogate College is a member of, is among the first large educational groups to have been inspected under Ofsted’s new framework, which puts a greater focus on work with partners and businesses, student and apprentices’ safety and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, said: “Harrogate college has been through two-and-half years of rapid improvement since joining Luminate Education Group, and it is really satisfying that Ofsted has recognised this progress in assessing us as a good college with outstanding features.

“The college is committed to working with employers to shape an employer-led curriculum that meets local and regional priorities, ensuring that our offer is attractive and relevant to learners and apprentices, and this was reflected throughout the report.

“Our governors also play a key role in the quality of education provided for our students. They are actively involved in determining the college’s strategic direction, making many of the key decisions in relation to each college and ensuring continuous and sustainable improvement.

“I hope that as we continue to work with stakeholders across the district, our community will have further confidence in the college, as one that provides good education with outstanding personal development in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

“Our new T Level offering being delivered from September is further evidence of the college progressing its curriculum to meet the needs of our community, by providing high level technical education in digital and IT, Health and Education, that progresses students into higher education.”

Richard Keys, Director of Curriculum at Harrogate College, added: “This grade is testament to the hard work of our staff who make our college environment a welcoming and safe place for our students every single day.

“Our learners’ wellbeing, personal development and safety are our top priorities which are embedded in our values-led culture.

"This is pertinent as we recover from the impact of Covid-19, and its effects on our adult learners in particular, so it’s an incredible feat to be strongly recognised in this area too.”