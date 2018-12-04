Official: New store's opening date in Harrogate

The Harrogate Advertiser can reveal the official opening date for the major new Next store in the town centre.

Located in Victoria Shopping Centre on Cambridge Street/Station Parade, centre manager James White confirmed Next will open next week.

The huge new store sited on two floors will be open to the public on Wednesday, December 12.

But, ahead of that, there will be private shopping party next Tuesday evening.



Currently located on James Street, this major move by national clothes chain Next is a major boost for the town centre's retail sector in general and Victoria Shopping Centre in particular.

The new store fills units vacated by H&M and Thomas the Bakers.



Victoria Shopping Centre is also set to launch its late night shopping timetable this week.

Every Thursday in December up to Christmas it will open until 8pm for festive shoppers.

