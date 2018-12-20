'Not many donations this year' - Urgent plea for gifts to thank Harrogate's emergency services

A kind-hearted Harrogate resident who's collecting gifts to thank Harrogate's emergency services this Christmas, says she doesn't have many donations so far, and is appealing for more support.

For the second year in a row, Catherine Constantine is collecting goodies for hampers to give something back to the town's paramedics, firefighters and police officers.

For most of us, Christmas is a time to be spent with family, and Catherine is keen to help raise awareness of the sacrifices that Harrogate's emergency services make to keep us safe over the festive period - working long hours and often not taking any time out of their duties.

Catherine is extremely grateful for the donations that have come through so far, but she would love to see more items going towards the hampers.

She said: "We've not had many donations this year, I appreciate it's an expensive time of year, especially with those with little ones. But just one extra item in your Christmas shop, a couple of pounds, would mean so much to to our emergency staff and make them feel appreciated.

"At Christmas, those who are on duty will be giving up special family time, missing out on watching their children open presents on Christmas Day. I know that they will have their Christmas another day, but it's not really the same is it?"

The collection point for the hampers is Jennyfields Co-op. Residents can donate items including chocolate, mince pies, handmade gifts and crafts.