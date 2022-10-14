North Yorkshire traffic and travel news on Friday, October 14 as commuters head home

Motorists in the Harrogate area tonight Friday, October 14 are facing some road closures.

LIVE incidents:

Ripley: Queueing traffic on A61 Ripon Road both ways between Killinghall and Ripley.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Harrogate: Montpellier Road in Harrogate: Road is closed while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.

Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction of Crescent Road because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

Pateley Bridge: Fell Beck bridge closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.

ROADWORKS:

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A59 Skipton Road at B6161 Otley Road in Harrogate.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Duchy Road at York Road in Harrogate.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A59 Skipton Road at Waterloo Street in Harrogate.