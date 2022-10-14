North Yorkshire traffic and travel news on Friday, October 14 as commuters head home
Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Friday, October 14 as commuters make their way home.
LIVE incidents:
Ripley: Queueing traffic on A61 Ripon Road both ways between Killinghall and Ripley.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Harrogate: Montpellier Road in Harrogate: Road is closed while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.
Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction of Crescent Road because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.
Pateley Bridge: Fell Beck bridge closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.
ROADWORKS:
Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A59 Skipton Road at B6161 Otley Road in Harrogate.
Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Duchy Road at York Road in Harrogate.
Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A59 Skipton Road at Waterloo Street in Harrogate.
Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A61 Ripon Road at Kent Road in Harrogate.