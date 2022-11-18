North Yorkshire Police say Harrogate car fire outside house ‘was deliberate’

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a car fire last night which is believed to have been set alight deliberately.

The Harrogate crew extinguished a car on fire outside a residential property on Skipton Road in Harrogate at 4.10am.The fire officers used a hose reel jet. The cause is thought to be deliberate.

Also last night, a crew from Harrogate responded to a request from an ambulance crew to help move an elderly gentleman who had fallen in his property at Kearby near Wetherby at 7.05pm.

Crews used crew power to assist paramedics carry the casualty out of the property and into the ambulance where he was left in the care of the paramedics.

And a fire crew from Harrogate responded to an alarm activation at a commercial premises on Cornwall Road in Harrogate at 4.38am.