News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Police reopen Harrogate road after discovery of suspected First World War shell
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

North Yorkshire Police reopen Harrogate road following discovery of suspected First World War shell

North Yorkshire Police has reopened a road in Harrogate after a suspected First World War shell was found earlier this afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

Police were at Rossett Avenue in Harrogate and a cordon was put in place after a suspected First World War shell had been discovered.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: "We've established that a suspected First World War artillery shell found earlier today at a property on Rossett Avenue, Harrogate, had been decommissioned, and is no danger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cordon's been lifted and everything is back to normal.”

Most Popular

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during this time.