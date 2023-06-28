North Yorkshire Police reopen Harrogate road following discovery of suspected First World War shell
North Yorkshire Police has reopened a road in Harrogate after a suspected First World War shell was found earlier this afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Police were at Rossett Avenue in Harrogate and a cordon was put in place after a suspected First World War shell had been discovered.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: "We've established that a suspected First World War artillery shell found earlier today at a property on Rossett Avenue, Harrogate, had been decommissioned, and is no danger.
“The cordon's been lifted and everything is back to normal.”
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during this time.