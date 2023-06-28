North Yorkshire Police reopen Harrogate road following discovery of suspected First World War shell

Police were at Rossett Avenue in Harrogate and a cordon was put in place after a suspected First World War shell had been discovered.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: "We've established that a suspected First World War artillery shell found earlier today at a property on Rossett Avenue, Harrogate, had been decommissioned, and is no danger.

“The cordon's been lifted and everything is back to normal.”