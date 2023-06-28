North Yorkshire Police put cordon in place following discovery of suspected First World War shell in Harrogate

Police are currently on Rossett Avenue in Harrogate after a suspected First World War shell has been found.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: “We’ve put a cordon in place to ensure everyone is sage while we determine the best course of action.

"Please avoid the area if you can.

"We know this may cause some local disruption – we’re very grateful for your patience and support.”