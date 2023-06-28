News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police put cordon in place following discovery of suspected First World War shell in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has put a cordon in place in Harrogate following the discovery of a suspected First World War shell.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read

Police are currently on Rossett Avenue in Harrogate after a suspected First World War shell has been found.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: “We’ve put a cordon in place to ensure everyone is sage while we determine the best course of action.

"Please avoid the area if you can.

"We know this may cause some local disruption – we’re very grateful for your patience and support.”

This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.