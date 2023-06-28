North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate woman not seen for two weeks

Felicia Dunkley, 56, was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on Spa Lane in Starbeck, Harrogate just before 6pm on Wednesday, June 14.

She was first reported missing by her family on Tuesday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following detailed police enquiries in both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, concerns are growing for her welfare now that she has been away from home for two weeks.

Police are urgently appealing for information and potential sightings to help find Felicia Dunkley from Harrogate

Felicia previously lived in Leeds and she is known to travel by bus to Leeds Bus Station.

As well as her home in Starbeck, she has also lived in the Euclid Avenue area of Harrogate and often visited the Aldi supermarket on Oak Beck Road.

She tends to go to busy areas such as shopping centres where she likes to sit down on benches or in seating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks have been made with transport hubs, hospitals and homeless shelters without any sign of Felicia.

It is not known if she has access to money and she does not have a mobile phone.

As part of the missing person investigation, police are urging people to come forward if they have potentially seen Felicia at any point since June 14.

Felicia is described as black, aged 56, 5ft 6in tall, stocky build, medium-length black hair, and she wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is likely to have on a knitted grey cardigan, all dark clothing, and green trainers.

Anyone with information about Felicia’s whereabouts during the past two weeks should contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can confirm Felicia is safe.