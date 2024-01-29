North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following huge fire at disused tyre factory in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 4.50pm on Friday (January 26), firefighters from Harrogate were called to Roker Road to reports of smoke sighted near a building.

On arrival at the scene, it was confirmed there was a fire at a disused tyre factory and additional crews from Knaresborough, Tadcaster, Ripon and an aerial ladder platform from Harrogate, was requested to help.

Just after 5pm, the police were called to to assist with road closures in the area surrounding Roker Road.

Officers attended and controlled traffic and kept pedestrians away from the location while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.

A number of neighbouring properties were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain inside.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene and checked the wellbeing of those in the vicinity.

Anyone who has information which may assist the police with their investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.