North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following huge fire at disused tyre factory in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a joint statement following a fire in Harrogate on Friday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
At 4.50pm on Friday (January 26), firefighters from Harrogate were called to Roker Road to reports of smoke sighted near a building.

On arrival at the scene, it was confirmed there was a fire at a disused tyre factory and additional crews from Knaresborough, Tadcaster, Ripon and an aerial ladder platform from Harrogate, was requested to help.

Just after 5pm, the police were called to to assist with road closures in the area surrounding Roker Road.

The police has launched an investigation following a huge fire at a disused factory on Roker Road in Harrogate

Officers attended and controlled traffic and kept pedestrians away from the location while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.

A number of neighbouring properties were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain inside.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene and checked the wellbeing of those in the vicinity.

Anyone who has information which may assist the police with their investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 26012024-0359 when providing any information.