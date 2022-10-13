News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire police launch appeal over missing man

North Yorkshire Police are making an urgent appeal after a Bedale man went missing in the afternoon earlier this week.

By Graham Chalmers
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 4:37pm
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate 30-year-old Bedale man James Wright.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate 30-year-old Bedale man James Wright.

The police are appealing for information to locate 30-year-old Bedale man James Wright.

James was last seen earlier in the week on Tuesday, October 11 at around 2.35pm leaving Catterick Garrison and travelling towards Richmond, along Longwood Bank.

The missing man is described as medium build with close cropped, balding dark hair and currently has a short, stubbly beard.

He was last seen wearing dark grey jogging trousers, a dark grey T-shirt, a dark coloured RAB outdoor jacket and black trainers.

Most Popular

He was carrying a camouflage rucksack.

Any immediate sightings of James Wright – or anyone who has information which would assist officers to locate him - is asked to contact the police on 999.

When doing so, please quote reference 12220181635.

For non-emergency enquiries, email the police at [email protected]