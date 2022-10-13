North Yorkshire police launch appeal over missing man

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate 30-year-old Bedale man James Wright.

James was last seen earlier in the week on Tuesday, October 11 at around 2.35pm leaving Catterick Garrison and travelling towards Richmond, along Longwood Bank.

The missing man is described as medium build with close cropped, balding dark hair and currently has a short, stubbly beard.

He was last seen wearing dark grey jogging trousers, a dark grey T-shirt, a dark coloured RAB outdoor jacket and black trainers.

He was carrying a camouflage rucksack.

Any immediate sightings of James Wright – or anyone who has information which would assist officers to locate him - is asked to contact the police on 999.

When doing so, please quote reference 12220181635.