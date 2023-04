North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Harrogate district village

At around 2.55pm on Thursday, March 30, a white coloured Vauxhall Astra and green coloured Mini Clubman Cooper were involved in a serious road traffic collision at the junction of Cattal Moor Lane and Fleet Lane in Tockwith.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and the road was closed until 8.55pm to allow investigators to assess the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 38-year-old man from Bradford, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in a Harrogate district village

The driver of the Mini Clubman, a 69-year-old woman from Selby, suffered broken bones and was also taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who either saw the collision or either vehicle beforehand to contact them.

They would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles.

Anyone who could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also email [email protected]