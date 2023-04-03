The collision occurred on the A1(M) just before junction 49 (Dishforth Interchange) at 5.50am on Friday, March 31 when a white fiat 500 collided with a heavy goods vehicle.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 received serious injuries and required treatment in hospital.

The stretch of A1 was closed for two hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene and to allow for recovery to take place.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist with the investigation.

They would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles.

If you can help, you are urged to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gary Dukes.