News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
2 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
49 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
52 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
1 hour ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following collision on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on Friday.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

The collision occurred on the A1(M) just before junction 49 (Dishforth Interchange) at 5.50am on Friday, March 31 when a white fiat 500 collided with a heavy goods vehicle.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 received serious injuries and required treatment in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stretch of A1 was closed for two hours to allow officers to conduct investigation work at the scene and to allow for recovery to take place.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district
Most Popular

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist with the investigation.

They would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you are urged to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gary Dukes.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230056922 when providing any information.