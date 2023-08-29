North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after runner injured in collision with car on major Harrogate road

The incident happened on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate between the Prince of Wales Roundabout and the Empress Roundabout between 7.30am and 7.50am on Friday 25 August.

The pedestrian, who was out running, suffered minor cuts and bruising.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify any possible witnesses, or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved in the collision which is believed to be gold in colour.

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.