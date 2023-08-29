News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after runner injured in collision with car on major Harrogate road

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a collision which involved a car and a pedestrian.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate between the Prince of Wales Roundabout and the Empress Roundabout between 7.30am and 7.50am on Friday 25 August.

The pedestrian, who was out running, suffered minor cuts and bruising.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify any possible witnesses, or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a runner was injured in a collision with a car on a major Harrogate road
In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved in the collision which is believed to be gold in colour.

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230160877 when passing on any details.