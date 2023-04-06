News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Harrogate district

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision at the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on the B6161 Leathley Lane at about midday on Sunday (April 2) which involved a red motorcycle and a green agricultural tractor.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to the collision - or has relevant dashcam footage - to get in touch.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured during a collision in the Harrogate districtPolice have issued an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured during a collision in the Harrogate district
You are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12230058477 when providing any information.

North Yorkshire Police