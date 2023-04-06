North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Harrogate district
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision at the weekend.
The incident happened on the B6161 Leathley Lane at about midday on Sunday (April 2) which involved a red motorcycle and a green agricultural tractor.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to the collision - or has relevant dashcam footage - to get in touch.
You are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12230058477 when providing any information.