The incident happened on the B6161 Leathley Lane at about midday on Sunday (April 2) which involved a red motorcycle and a green agricultural tractor.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to the collision - or has relevant dashcam footage - to get in touch.

