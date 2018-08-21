North Yorkshire Police Commissioner calls for Government to reverse cut to sex offenders rehabilitation

Two Police and Crime Commissioners have joined forces to urge the Government to reinstate national funding to a charity which rehabilitates sex offenders.

North Yorkshire Commissioner Julia Mulligan and her Lincolnshire counterpart Marc Jones have written to the Prisons Minister Rory Stewart this week, asking him to reverse a decision to withdraw funding from Circles of Support and Accountability.

The organisation provides assistance and supervises sex offenders when they are released from prison on license.

Mrs Mulligan said: “It is rehabilitation that has been proven to work, provides extremely good value for money and supports communities by ensuring sex offenders released from prison are less likely to re-offend.”

In his letter, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said the charity was helping to address a 'growing issue.'

Mr Jones said: "“I strongly believe that Circles is a powerful and cost-effective way of tackling a growing issue and is exactly the kind of programme that should be attracting more support from Government, not less.”

According to Mrs Mulligan's office the Ministry of Justice has recently indicated it is reconsidering the decision to withdraw funding, and both Police and Crime Commissioners are asking for this to happen as soon as possible.

Mrs Mulligan said:“I hope that in reviewing this decision, the Minister realises the impact that withdrawing funding would have on the vital work carried out by Circles across the country and reverses the decision.

“It is rehabilitation that has been proven to work, provides extremely good value for money and supports communities by ensuring sex offenders released from prison are less likely to re-offend.

“By coming together, Marc and I hope the Government appreciate the strength of feeling on this issue and take action to ensure continued funding for Circles.”