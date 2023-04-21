North Yorkshire firefighters tackle severe fire at property in Harrogate and car fire in Knaresborough

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Coppice Way in Harrogate at 12.36am yesterday (April 21) to reports of a fire at a domestic property.

On arrival at the scene, crews found it to be a severe fire which had caused heat and smoke damage to a first floor bedroom and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan, thermal imaging camera, ladders and a door enforcer.

North Yorkshire firefighters have tackled a severe fire at a property in Harrogate and a car on fire in Knaresborough

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same afternoon, crews from Knaresborough responded to a car fire when they were called to Grimbald Crag Lane at 1.28pm.

On arrival at the scene, fire crews found a Chrysler car with damage limited to one wheel and brakes.

The fire was extinguished by nearby retail staff with a fire extinguisher and fire crews used a hose reel to cool wheel.

The cause of the fire to the car is believed to be overheating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad