North Yorkshire firefighters tackle oven fire at residential property in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate town centre yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a residential premises on York Place at 3.58pm on Monday (July 22) to reports of smoke seen coming from a ventilation vent.

On entering the property, firefighters found a fire confined to a paint tray found on the oven.

Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

