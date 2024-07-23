North Yorkshire firefighters tackle oven fire at residential property in Harrogate town centre
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate town centre yesterday afternoon.
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a residential premises on York Place at 3.58pm on Monday (July 22) to reports of smoke seen coming from a ventilation vent.
On entering the property, firefighters found a fire confined to a paint tray found on the oven.
Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
