North Yorkshire firefighters tackle oven fire at residential property in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate town centre yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a residential premises on York Place at 3.58pm on Monday (July 22) to reports of smoke seen coming from a ventilation vent.

On entering the property, firefighters found a fire confined to a paint tray found on the oven.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...