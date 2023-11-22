North Yorkshire firefighters tackle moped on fire in woodland in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a moped on fire in woodland in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning.
A fire crew from Harrogate was called to The Oval in Harrogate at 1.16am this morning (November 22) to reports of a moped that had been ignited deliberately in woodland.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the moped that was eventually destroyed by the fire.