North Yorkshire firefighters tackle kitchen fire at cafe in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a fire in a cafe kitchen in the Harrogate district yesterday afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:11pm
Crews from Ripon, Bedale and Leyburn attended to the fire in Ilton at 6.36pm yesterday evening (February 15).
The fire was in a cafe kitchen and crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a foam extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to put it out.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.