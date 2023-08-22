North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire that destroys barn and machinery in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in the Harrogate district yesterday which destroyed a barn and machinery.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Skipton and Tadcaster responded to reports of a bonfire that had spread to a barn and surrounding woodland on Meagill Lane in Blubberhouses at 9.09pm on Monday.
The barn, which measured 60m by 40m, and it’s contents – various farm machinery and vehicles – were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.
Fire crews used two hose reel jets, a main jet, ground monitor, thermal imaging camera, lighting, hydraulic cutters and small tools to deal with the incident.