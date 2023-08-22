News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire that destroys barn and machinery in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in the Harrogate district yesterday which destroyed a barn and machinery.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:35 BST

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Skipton and Tadcaster responded to reports of a bonfire that had spread to a barn and surrounding woodland on Meagill Lane in Blubberhouses at 9.09pm on Monday.

The barn, which measured 60m by 40m, and it’s contents – various farm machinery and vehicles – were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Fire crews used two hose reel jets, a main jet, ground monitor, thermal imaging camera, lighting, hydraulic cutters and small tools to deal with the incident.

Related topics:North YorkshireHarrogateTadcaster