North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in living room at property in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to Staveley at 12.28pm on Tuesday (December 19) to a fire on the ground floor of a semi-detached property.

The fire was confined to the living room and was extinguished using a hose reel, with breathing apparatus and a thermal camera also used.