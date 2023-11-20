News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a property in Harrogate town centre on Saturday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Nov 2023, 09:36 GMT
A fire crew from Harrogate was called to Kings Road at 9.45am on Saturday (18 November) to a report of smoke in the first floor of a residential property.

The crew located a small fire in the kitchen of the property caused by a cardboard box that had been left on top of an electric hob.

The fire was extinguished and the property was ventilated.

Advice was given to the occupants and a safe and well check carried out.

