North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a property in Harrogate town centre on Saturday morning.

A fire crew from Harrogate was called to Kings Road at 9.45am on Saturday (18 November) to a report of smoke in the first floor of a residential property.

The crew located a small fire in the kitchen of the property caused by a cardboard box that had been left on top of an electric hob.

The fire was extinguished and the property was ventilated.

