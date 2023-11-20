North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate town centre
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a property in Harrogate town centre on Saturday morning.
A fire crew from Harrogate was called to Kings Road at 9.45am on Saturday (18 November) to a report of smoke in the first floor of a residential property.
The crew located a small fire in the kitchen of the property caused by a cardboard box that had been left on top of an electric hob.
The fire was extinguished and the property was ventilated.
Advice was given to the occupants and a safe and well check carried out.