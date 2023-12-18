News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in a kitchen at a property in Harrogate over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge were called to Grange Avenue at 10.37pm on Saturday (December 16) to reports of a fire.

The fire had started under the kitchen units, believed to have been caused by faulty wiring.

The fire crews entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a kitchen fire in Harrogate over the weekend

They then assisted with ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The fire caused approximately 15 per cent fire damage to the kitchen units and smoke logging throughout the property.

