North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in a kitchen at a property in Harrogate over the weekend.
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge were called to Grange Avenue at 10.37pm on Saturday (December 16) to reports of a fire.
The fire had started under the kitchen units, believed to have been caused by faulty wiring.
The fire crews entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
They then assisted with ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The fire caused approximately 15 per cent fire damage to the kitchen units and smoke logging throughout the property.