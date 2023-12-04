North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire in kitchen at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in Harrogate over the weekend.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Forest Way in Starbeck at 9.30am on Sunday (November 3) to a report of a kitchen fire in a bungalow.

The fire originated from a cooker hob when an air fryer was placed on top and the hob was switched on.

The fire spread to nearby kitchen utensils and subsequently caused one square metre of fire damage and 20 per cent smoke damage to the kitchen.