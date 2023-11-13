News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire at property in Harrogate district village over weekend

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A crew from Boroughbridge were called to a home on Harrogate Road in Minskip at 9.46pm on Saturday (11 November) to reports of a fire in the chimney.

The firefighters extinguished the fire using small hand tools and a chimney kit.

The crew then used a 9 metre ladder and thermal imaging camera to carry out an external check of the chimney stack and found no further heat sources.

Related topics:North YorkshireHarrogateHarrogate RoadBoroughbridge