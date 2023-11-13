North Yorkshire firefighters tackle fire at property in Harrogate district village over weekend
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village over the weekend.
A crew from Boroughbridge were called to a home on Harrogate Road in Minskip at 9.46pm on Saturday (11 November) to reports of a fire in the chimney.
The firefighters extinguished the fire using small hand tools and a chimney kit.
The crew then used a 9 metre ladder and thermal imaging camera to carry out an external check of the chimney stack and found no further heat sources.