North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at pub in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at pub in Knaresborough over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, and Boroughbridge attended to the incident at the Castle Inn pub on Castlegate at 5.10pm on Sunday (March 2).

The fire spread to the roof void and caused 30 per cent damage to the roof.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, lighting and small tools.

North Yorkshire firefighters tackled a chimney fire at a pub in Knaresborough over the weekend
North Yorkshire Police were also present and road closures were put in place to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Fire crews from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding residents to regularly sweep their chimneys to avoid any similar incidents.

