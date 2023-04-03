North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at pub in Knaresborough

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, and Boroughbridge attended to the incident at the Castle Inn pub on Castlegate at 5.10pm on Sunday (March 2).

The fire spread to the roof void and caused 30 per cent damage to the roof.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, lighting and small tools.

North Yorkshire firefighters tackled a chimney fire at a pub in Knaresborough over the weekend

North Yorkshire Police were also present and road closures were put in place to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.