North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at property in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
A fire crew from Ripon was called to a two-storey detached property in the village of Grantley at 9.53pm on Monday (2 October) to reports of a fire.
The fire was confined to the chimney and was caused by burnt materials in the flue.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident report said: “Crews used small tools and a chimney kit to gain access to the chimney and extinguish the fire.”