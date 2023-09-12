North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire on Knaresborough street in early hours

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire crew from Knaresborough were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Chain Lane in Knaresborough at 1.28am on Tuesday 12 September.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened it down.

According to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log, the vehicle suffered 100 per cent fire damage to the interior.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...