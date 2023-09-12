North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire on Knaresborough street in early hours
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a car on fire in Knaresborough in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
A fire crew from Knaresborough were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Chain Lane in Knaresborough at 1.28am on Tuesday 12 September.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened it down.
According to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log, the vehicle suffered 100 per cent fire damage to the interior.
The crews left the incident in the hands of the police.