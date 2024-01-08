News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire at multi-storey car park in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a car on fire at a multi-storey car park caused by an electrical fault in Harrogate on Sunday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:34 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
Two fire engines were called to the fifth floor of the Victoria Car Park on East Parade in Harrogate at 9.38am on Sunday (January 7) to a car that had smoke coming out of the boot.

Fire crews used a hose reel, breathing apparatus, thermal camera and tools to access and extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was due to an electrical fault to the CD multi-changer in the boot.

