North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire at multi-storey car park in Harrogate town centre
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a car on fire at a multi-storey car park caused by an electrical fault in Harrogate on Sunday morning.
Two fire engines were called to the fifth floor of the Victoria Car Park on East Parade in Harrogate at 9.38am on Sunday (January 7) to a car that had smoke coming out of the boot.
Fire crews used a hose reel, breathing apparatus, thermal camera and tools to access and extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire was due to an electrical fault to the CD multi-changer in the boot.