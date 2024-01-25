North Yorkshire firefighters reveal cause of fire at Bettys and Taylors factory in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster and Wetherby were called at 7.38am on Wednesday, January 24 to the factory at Plumpton Park near Starbeck.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The fire started in a tea silo before spreading into the dust extraction vents.

"This was caused during the hot process where a piece of filter paper ignited."

The firefighters used six breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the ducting in the roof.

The fire crews then carried out a full inspection to ensure the fire was extinguished.