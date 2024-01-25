News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters reveal cause of fire at Bettys and Taylors factory in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed the cause of a fire that occurred at the Bettys and Taylors factory in Harrogate on Wednesday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster and Wetherby were called at 7.38am on Wednesday, January 24 to the factory at Plumpton Park near Starbeck.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The fire started in a tea silo before spreading into the dust extraction vents.

"This was caused during the hot process where a piece of filter paper ignited."

The fire at the Bettys & Taylors factory started in a tea silo before spreading into the dust extraction ventsThe fire at the Bettys & Taylors factory started in a tea silo before spreading into the dust extraction vents
The firefighters used six breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the ducting in the roof.

The fire crews then carried out a full inspection to ensure the fire was extinguished.

After all staff were safely evacuated, Stephanie Antezana Oxley, Bettys & Taylors Group Communications Manager, said: “There was a full, safe evacuation and I can confirm that the fire was quickly extinguished.”

