North Yorkshire firefighters respond to multiple incidents across Harrogate district during busy weekend for service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire crew was called to a property in Thorpe Arch in Wetherby at 12.32am on Sunday (October 1) to reports that someone had fallen asleep with the oven on and the house was filled with smoke.

The crew arrived and worked with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to ventilate the property and isolate the cooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.00am on Sunday, crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a kitchen fire on the ground floor of Harrogate District Hospital on Lancaster Park Road.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters responded to a number of incidents across the Harrogate district during a busy weekend for service

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident report said: “The fire originated in an industrial rotating toaster and caused 25 per cent fire damage to the kitchen, and light smoke logging to a communal area.”

On the same morning, fire crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Skelton Road in Boroughbridge, where a Peugout 206 had left the road.

Crews used a reciprocating saw to gain access to the vehicle via the windscreen and released one female aged approximately 17 from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The female was uninjured and was left in the care of the air ambulance service.

At 12.14pm, crews from Ripon, Boroughbridge and Northallerton responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 North between Junction 38 and 49, involving a Hyundai and an Audi.

All occupants of the vehicles were out on the arrival of the fire service and the female driver of the Hyundai suffered superficial injuries only.

The male driver, and female passenger of the Audi, were uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident report said: “The fire crews used a turfer winch to remove the vehicles to a safe location.”

On Sunday afternoon, fire crews from Harrogate and Wetherby, along with water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge, responded to reports of an agricultural building on fire on Park Lane in Spofforth.