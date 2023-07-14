News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters respond to multiple fires across Harrogate district during busy evening for service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of incidents on Thursday evening across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read

Fire crews were called to Wreaks Road in Birstwith at 7.56pm on Thursday (13 July) to a report of a fire in an industrial building.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Northallerton located a fire within the machinery of a drying system and extinguished it using two hose reel jets.

The fire resulted in damage confined to the machinery and was caused by a fault within the system.

Firefighters responded to multiple fires across the Harrogate district during busy evening for service on Thursday
Firefighters responded to multiple fires across the Harrogate district during busy evening for service on Thursday
On the same evening, a crew from Boroughbridge were called at to Railway Road in Harrogate at 10.30pm to a report of a hay bale on fire.

When the fire crews arrived at the scene, the fire was out and no fire service action was required.

At 10.58pm, a crew from Boroughbridge were called to Bachelor Gardens in Harrogate to a report of a fire seen in the open

Fire crews located a car which was well alight.

Crews extinguished the fire that resulted in 100 per cent damage to the car and dampened down the area.

The incident was then handed over to the police.

For more information about incidents in your area, visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/

