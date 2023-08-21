North Yorkshire firefighters respond to hot tub fire at property in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in a village near Knaresborough where a hot tub had caught fire.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
A crew from Knaresborough responded to reports of a fire to an empty wood fired hot tub on Arkendale Road in Ferrensby at 9.49am on Friday.
The fire spread to the canopy and was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service using five small fire extinguishers, buckets of water and garden hose pipes.
Crews assisted the owners with damping down the area.
The hot tub and canopy were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire and the cause of it was a jammed motor.