North Yorkshire firefighters respond to HGV lorry on fire on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a HGV lorry on fire on a Harrogate district road yesterday evening.

Crews from Thirsk and Ripon were called to the A168 near Dishforth at 9.34pm on Wednesday (29 December) to a Heavy Good Vehicle with its brakes on fire.

The fire was out on the arrival of the fire service.