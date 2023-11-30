North Yorkshire firefighters respond to HGV lorry on fire on major road in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a HGV lorry on fire on a Harrogate district road yesterday evening.
Crews from Thirsk and Ripon were called to the A168 near Dishforth at 9.34pm on Wednesday (29 December) to a Heavy Good Vehicle with its brakes on fire.
The fire was out on the arrival of the fire service.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews used a hose reel jet to dampen down the brakes and used a thermal imagining camera to check for no remaining heat spots on the vehicle.”