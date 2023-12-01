North Yorkshire firefighters respond to fire at property in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday morning.
A crew from Harrogate was called to Killinghall at 7.21am on Thursday (30 November) to a fire in the kitchen of a two-storey semi-detcahed property.
The crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The fire was caused by a wooden chopping board that had been left on top of the oven hob.