North Yorkshire firefighters respond to fire at property in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
A crew from Harrogate was called to Killinghall at 7.21am on Thursday (30 November) to a fire in the kitchen of a two-storey semi-detcahed property.

The crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was caused by a wooden chopping board that had been left on top of the oven hob.

