North Yorkshire firefighters respond to fire at property in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday morning.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters from Summerbridge and Harrogate attended to the fire in a domestic property in Darley at 10.59am yesterday (February 21).

The fire involved a smouldering electrical socket in the bedroom of a three storey property.

Famage was limited to the socket, a speaker and a small area of carpet and crews used a thermal imaging camera,knapsack sprayer and small tools.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault.

