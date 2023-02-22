Firefighters from Summerbridge and Harrogate attended to the fire in a domestic property in Darley at 10.59am yesterday (February 21).

The fire involved a smouldering electrical socket in the bedroom of a three storey property.

Famage was limited to the socket, a speaker and a small area of carpet and crews used a thermal imaging camera,knapsack sprayer and small tools.

