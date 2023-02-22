North Yorkshire firefighters respond to fire at property in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a property in a Harrogate district village yesterday morning.
Firefighters from Summerbridge and Harrogate attended to the fire in a domestic property in Darley at 10.59am yesterday (February 21).
The fire involved a smouldering electrical socket in the bedroom of a three storey property.
Famage was limited to the socket, a speaker and a small area of carpet and crews used a thermal imaging camera,knapsack sprayer and small tools.
The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault.