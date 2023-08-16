North Yorkshire firefighters respond to fire at factory in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in the roof of a factory in a Harrogate district village yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST
Crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough responded to a fire in the roof void of a factory on Bar Lane in Roecliffe at 11.06pm yesterday.
The fire was caused by an overheated dehumidifier.
On arrival at the scene, the fire was out and the damage was confined to the humidifier.
Staff at the factory used two fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire service.