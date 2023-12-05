North Yorkshire firefighters rescue two teenagers stuck on scaffolding in Ripon city centre
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of two people stuck on some scaffolding in Ripon city centre over the weekend.
A crew from Ripon was called to North Street at 4.32pm on Sunday (3 November) to reports of two youths stuck on some scaffolding.
On arrival, the crew found one teenage male who had become stuck on a first floor roof, approximately 1.5 metres high.
The fire crew assisted the male down using a triple extension ladder to get him back to ground level.