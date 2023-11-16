News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters rescue two people from car stuck in flood water in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of two people stuck in flood water in Boroughbridge yesterday.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:37 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Crews from Ripon and Knaresborough were called to Boroughbridge at 8.22am on Wednesday (15 November) to rescue two people who were trapped inside a car in flood water.

The fire crews used water rescue gear to retrieve the individuals and got them to safety.

It comes after firefighters were called to a property on Bridge Street in Boroughbridge at 7.43pm on Tuesday (14 November) that was flooded with approximately two-feet of water.

North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued two people from a car that was stuck in flood water in Boroughbridge

The fire crew assisted with bringing the water level down to a safe level using an light portable pump.

The crews also help the occupant to make contact with the Environment Agency to organise a pump being delivered to assist with continued flood defences.

