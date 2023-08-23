North Yorkshire firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision on major road in Harrogate district

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a Range Rover and a Mazda car on the A61 in Burn Bridge at 10.32am on Tuesday.

The male occupant of the Range Rover was not trapped or injured, however one of the two occupants in the Mazda was trapped on arrival of the fire service.

The trapped occupant was released by fire crews under paramedic supervision and taken to hospital with minor back and hip injuries.