North Yorkshire firefighters rescue Paralympian after bike overturns on Harrogate district road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire crew was called to Trapping Hill in Lofthouse at 11.56am on Saturday (23 September) to assist a Paralympian in an adapted recumbent bicycle who had overturned while descending a steep hill.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The tyre popped off the rim so the crew transferred the male to a local farmers vehicle who then returned him to his adapted van.