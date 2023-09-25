North Yorkshire firefighters rescue Paralympian after bike overturns on Harrogate district road
Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a Paralympian after their bike overturned on a road in Nidderdale.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
A fire crew was called to Trapping Hill in Lofthouse at 11.56am on Saturday (23 September) to assist a Paralympian in an adapted recumbent bicycle who had overturned while descending a steep hill.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The tyre popped off the rim so the crew transferred the male to a local farmers vehicle who then returned him to his adapted van.
"The male then returned to the scene where crew were able to secure his bike in his vehicle.”