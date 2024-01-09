North Yorkshire firefighters rescue cow from barbed wire fence after call from walking group in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a cow trapped in a barbed wire fence in Harrogate over the weekend.
Following a report from a ladies walking group, firefighters were called to the A661 Harrogate Road in Spofforth at 11.41am on Sunday (January 7).
Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters were able to establish which farm the cow belonged to.
A farmer attended to the scene with bolt croppers to free the cow to safety.