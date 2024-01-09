News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters rescue cow from barbed wire fence after call from walking group in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a cow trapped in a barbed wire fence in Harrogate over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Following a report from a ladies walking group, firefighters were called to the A661 Harrogate Road in Spofforth at 11.41am on Sunday (January 7).

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters were able to establish which farm the cow belonged to.

A farmer attended to the scene with bolt croppers to free the cow to safety.

