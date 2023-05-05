News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
19 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

North Yorkshire firefighters free trapped van driver following collision on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a road traffic collision on the motorway in the Harrogate district yesterday evening.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th May 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:15 BST

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Tadcaster were called at 5.52pm to free a driver trapped by his dashboard following a road traffic collision on junction 47 of the A1.

Crews used cutting equipment, spreaders, rams and a turfer to free the male driver of the van, which had impacted the trailer of an HGV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver was taken to hospital by road ambulance with a suspected broken femur.

Fire crews freed the driver who was trapped after a collision on the A1, junction 47.Fire crews freed the driver who was trapped after a collision on the A1, junction 47.
Fire crews freed the driver who was trapped after a collision on the A1, junction 47.
Related topics:North YorkshireHarrogateHGVTadcasterRiponKnaresborough