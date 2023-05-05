North Yorkshire firefighters free trapped van driver following collision on major road in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a road traffic collision on the motorway in the Harrogate district yesterday evening.
Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Tadcaster were called at 5.52pm to free a driver trapped by his dashboard following a road traffic collision on junction 47 of the A1.
Crews used cutting equipment, spreaders, rams and a turfer to free the male driver of the van, which had impacted the trailer of an HGV.
The driver was taken to hospital by road ambulance with a suspected broken femur.