North Yorkshire firefighters free trapped van driver following collision on major road in Harrogate district

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Tadcaster were called at 5.52pm to free a driver trapped by his dashboard following a road traffic collision on junction 47 of the A1.

Crews used cutting equipment, spreaders, rams and a turfer to free the male driver of the van, which had impacted the trailer of an HGV.

The driver was taken to hospital by road ambulance with a suspected broken femur.