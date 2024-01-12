North Yorkshire firefighters called to rescue drunk driver following collision on major road in Harrogate
Two Harrogate fire engines were called to Pot Bridge on the B6161, between Killinghall and Hampsthwaite, at 4.25am on Wednesday, January 10.
Upon arrival at the scene, a car had been involved in a single vehicle collision and a male driver was still inside and believed to be intoxicated.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “As fire crews prepared for a roof removal, the male made his own way out from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance.
“He was transported to hospital complaining of back pain.