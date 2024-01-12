News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters called to rescue drunk driver following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call from North Yorkshire Police for assistance following a road traffic collision in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
Two Harrogate fire engines were called to Pot Bridge on the B6161, between Killinghall and Hampsthwaite, at 4.25am on Wednesday, January 10.

Upon arrival at the scene, a car had been involved in a single vehicle collision and a male driver was still inside and believed to be intoxicated.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “As fire crews prepared for a roof removal, the male made his own way out from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance.

“He was transported to hospital complaining of back pain.

