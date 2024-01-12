North Yorkshire firefighters called to rescue drunk driver following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call from North Yorkshire Police for assistance following a road traffic collision in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Harrogate fire engines were called to Pot Bridge on the B6161, between Killinghall and Hampsthwaite, at 4.25am on Wednesday, January 10.

Upon arrival at the scene, a car had been involved in a single vehicle collision and a male driver was still inside and believed to be intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “As fire crews prepared for a roof removal, the male made his own way out from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance.