North Yorkshire firefighters called to burst water pipe at property in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a burst water pipe at a property in a Harrogate district village on Monday.

A crew from Harrogate was called to a property in Hampsthwaite at 9.01am on Monday (December 11) to reports of a burst water pipe in the bathroom of a residential property.

The burst water pipe was affecting the bathroom and living room, and the electrics of the property.