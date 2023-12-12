North Yorkshire firefighters called to burst water pipe at property in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a burst water pipe at a property in a Harrogate district village on Monday.
A crew from Harrogate was called to a property in Hampsthwaite at 9.01am on Monday (December 11) to reports of a burst water pipe in the bathroom of a residential property.
The burst water pipe was affecting the bathroom and living room, and the electrics of the property.
The fire crew isolated the water and electrics in the property and carried out salvage work.