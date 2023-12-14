North Yorkshire firefighters attend to road traffic collision on major road in Harrogate district
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb were called to the A64 in Tadcaster at 3.13pm on Wednesday (December 13) to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
The occupants of both vehicles were all out on arrival of the fire service.
Crews ensured one of the vehicles was safe by cooling the engine with a hose reel jet as a precaution and assisted the highways team by manoeuvering the car from the road.
The fire crews gave advice to the occupants including telling them to seek medical attention if it was required.