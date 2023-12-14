North Yorkshire firefighters attend to road traffic collision on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Tadcaster on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb were called to the A64 in Tadcaster at 3.13pm on Wednesday (December 13) to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

The occupants of both vehicles were all out on arrival of the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews ensured one of the vehicles was safe by cooling the engine with a hose reel jet as a precaution and assisted the highways team by manoeuvering the car from the road.