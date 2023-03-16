North Yorkshire firefighters attend to fire involving laptop at Harrogate property

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a fire at a property on Albert Place at 11.08am yesterday morning.

The fire involved a laptop which had set fire to bedding which resulted in fire damage to both the laptop and bedding.

Crews removed the items to the open and gave advice to the residents.

North Yorkshire firefighters attended to a fire involving a laptop at a Harrogate property on Wednesday