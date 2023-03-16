North Yorkshire firefighters attend to fire involving laptop at Harrogate property
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a fire in a bedroom at a property in Harrogate on Wednesday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:53 GMT- 1 min read
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a fire at a property on Albert Place at 11.08am yesterday morning.
The fire involved a laptop which had set fire to bedding which resulted in fire damage to both the laptop and bedding.
Crews removed the items to the open and gave advice to the residents.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and the cause of the fire is believed to be a faulty battery.