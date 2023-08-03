North Yorkshire fire crews respond to car in ditch following road traffic collision in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a road traffic collision in a Harrogate district village yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic accident at 6.10pm last night (2 August) in Kirk Hammerton.
The car skidded from the road and ended in a ditch.
On the arrival at the scene, the sole occupant was out of the vehicle with no injuries.