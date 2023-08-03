News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

North Yorkshire fire crews respond to car in ditch following road traffic collision in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a road traffic collision in a Harrogate district village yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic accident at 6.10pm last night (2 August) in Kirk Hammerton.

The car skidded from the road and ended in a ditch.

On the arrival at the scene, the sole occupant was out of the vehicle with no injuries.

Related topics:North YorkshireHarrogateKnaresboroughAcomb