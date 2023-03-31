News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
2 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
18 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
21 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
22 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight

North Yorkshire fire crews attend to number of incidents across the Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to two road traffic collisions in the Harrogate district yesterday afternoon.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 08:34 BST

Fire crews from Acomb and a crew from Wetherby responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Fleet Lane in Tockwith at 2.59pm.

Crews stood by and assisted ambulance crews with moving a casualty to a waiting ambulance to be transported to hospital after suffering multiple injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another female casualty was also transported to hospital for precautionary checks.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a number of incidents across the Harrogate district yesterday
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a number of incidents across the Harrogate district yesterday
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a number of incidents across the Harrogate district yesterday
Most Popular

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service ensured that both vehicles were safe.

Just a few minutes later at 3.04pm, crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to another report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A1 North between junction 47 at Allerton Park and junction 48 at Boroughbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On their arrival, crews confirmed that all occupants were out of their vehicles and there were no injuries.

Crews made the vehicles safe and left the incident in the hands of the Highways Agency.

North YorkshireHarrogateWetherbyAcomb