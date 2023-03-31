North Yorkshire fire crews attend to number of incidents across the Harrogate district

Fire crews from Acomb and a crew from Wetherby responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Fleet Lane in Tockwith at 2.59pm.

Crews stood by and assisted ambulance crews with moving a casualty to a waiting ambulance to be transported to hospital after suffering multiple injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another female casualty was also transported to hospital for precautionary checks.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a number of incidents across the Harrogate district yesterday

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service ensured that both vehicles were safe.

Just a few minutes later at 3.04pm, crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to another report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A1 North between junction 47 at Allerton Park and junction 48 at Boroughbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their arrival, crews confirmed that all occupants were out of their vehicles and there were no injuries.